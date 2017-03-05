Restaurant Week Feb 27 - Mar 5, 2017
Marvelous deals at local restaurants Enjoy amazing deals at local restaurants all over the Quad Cities from February 27 - March 5, 2017! Get scrumptious meals no matter what cuisine you prefer.
How it works
restaurant_menuCheck out the marvelous specials
at a variety of local restaurants around the Quad Cities region.
credit_cardEnjoy $7-10 lunches or $15-30 dinners
All prices are per person but do not include tax, gratuity or beverage unless otherwise indicated.
personAsk your server
for the Restaurant Week special.
Barley & Rye Bistro
location_on 1320 5th Avenue • Moline, ILlink barleyrye.comphone 309-757-1557
Bass Street Chop House
location_on 1601 River Drive • Moline, ILlink bassstreetchophouse.comphone 309-762-4700
Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano
location_on 5195 Utica Ridge Road • Davenport, IAlink biaggis.comphone 563-344-2103
Bierstube Bar and Grill
location_on 1001 Canal Shore Drive • LeClaire, IAlink bier-stube.comphone 563-289-2121
Bierstube Bar and Grill
location_on 415 15th Street • Moline, ILlink bier-stube.comphone 309-797-3049
Bix Bistro @ Hotel Blackhawk
location_on 200 East 3rd Street • Davenport, IAlink bixbistro.comphone 563-484-5900
Cafe One Eleven @ Radisson Quad City Plaza Hotel
location_on 111 East 2nd Street • Davenport, IAlink radisson.comphone 563-327-2593
Captain's Table Restaurant
location_on 4801 River Drive • Moline, ILlink thecaptainstablemoline.comphone 309-736-9188
City Limits Saloon & Grill
location_on 4514 9th Street • Rock Island, ILlink citylimitsrockisland.comphone 309-786-4889
Cool Beanz Coffeehouse
location_on 1325 30th Street • Rock Island, ILlink coolbeanzcoffeehouse.comphone 309-558-0909
Driftwood Pub
location_on 1201 E. River Dr. • Davenport, ILlink driftwoodpub.comphone 563-323-1041
Famous Dave's
location_on 1110 E. Kimberly Road • Davenport, IAlink famousdaves.comphone 563-388-8555
Farmer's Pick Buffet @ Isle Casino & Hotel
location_on 1777 Isle Parkway • Bettendorf, IAlink theislebettendorf.comphone 563-359-7280
Go Fish Marina Bar & Grill
location_on 411 River Drive • Princeton, IAlink gofishmarinabarandgrill.comphone 563-289-3908
Harrington's Pub
location_on 102 S. Main Street • Port Byron, ILphone 309-523-3400
Hemispheres Bistro
location_on 2504 53rd Avenue • Bettendorf, IAlink hemispheresbistro.comphone 563-332-2370
Johnny's Italian Steakhouse
location_on 1300 River Drive • Moline, ILlink johnnysitaliansteakhouse.comphone 309-736-0100
Johnny's Pizza and Slices
location_on 2832 Brady St. • Davenport, IAlink johnnyspizzaandslices.comphone 563-324-1269
Jumer's Casino & Hotel - Blue Square Cafe
location_on 777 Jumer Drive • Rock Island, ILlink jumerscasinohotel.comphone 309-756-4600
Jumer's Casino & Hotel - DJ's Steakhouse
location_on 777 Jumer Drive • Rock Island, ILlink jumerscasinohotel.comphone 309-756-4773
Keller's American Grill @ Isle Casino & Hotel
location_on 1777 Isle Parkway • Bettendorf, IAlink bettendorf.isleofcapricasinos.comphone 563-441-7111
Me & Billy Kitchen and Bar
location_on 200 West 3rd Street • Davenport, IAlink meandbilly.comphone 563-323-1195
Miss Mamie's Seafood & Steaks
location_on 3925 16th Street • Moline, ILlink missmamiesrestaurant.comphone 309-762-8336
Mo Brady's Steakhouse
location_on 4830 North Brady Street • Davenport, IAlink mobradysrestaurant.comphone 563-445-0684
Pagalo's Pizzeria & Gelato Cafe
location_on 119 1st Avenue West • Milan, ILlink pagalospizzeria.comphone 309-787-5898
Sippi's American Grill & Craft Beer
location_on 406 W. 2nd Street • Davenport, IAlink sippis.netphone 563-323-3911
Teriyaki Madness
location_on 3721 State Street • Bettendorf, IAlink teriyakimadness.comphone 563-888-1187
The Crane & Pelican Cafe
location_on 127 S. 2nd Street • LeClaire, IAlink craneandpelicancafe.comphone 563-289-8774
The J Bar
location_on 4215 Elmore Ave. • Davenport, IAlink the-jbar.comphone 563-468-6150
The Machine Shed
location_on 7250 Northwest Blvd. • Davenport, IAlink machineshed.comphone 563-391-2427
The Phoenix
location_on 111 West 2nd Street • Davenport, IAlink thephoenixofdavenport.comphone 563-323-2345
The Starting Line
location_on 217 Brady Street • Davenport, IAlink facebook.comphone 563-323-1700
Thunder Bay Grille
location_on 6511 N Brady Street • Davenport, IAlink thunderbaygrille.comphone 563-386-2722


