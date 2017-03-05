How it works
restaurant_menu Check out the marvelous specials at a variety of local restaurants around the Quad Cities region.
credit_card Enjoy $7-10 lunches or $15-30 dinners All prices are per person but do not include tax, gratuity or beverage unless otherwise indicated.
person Ask your server for the Restaurant Week special.
Barley & Rye Bistro local_offer Specials available tomorrow 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm location_on Moline, IL Bass Street Chop House local_offer Specials available today 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm location_on Moline, IL Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano local_offer Specials available today 11:00 am - 9:30 pm location_on Davenport, IA Bierstube Bar and Grill local_offer Specials available today 11:00 am - 10:00 pm location_on Moline, IL Bierstube Bar and Grill local_offer Specials available today 10:30 am - 10:00 pm location_on LeClaire, IA Bix Bistro @ Hotel Blackhawk local_offer Specials available today 11:00 am - 10:00 pm location_on Davenport, IA Cafe One Eleven @ Radisson Quad City Plaza Hotel local_offer Specials available today 11:00 am - 2:00 pm location_on Davenport, IA Captain's Table Restaurant local_offer Specials available today 11:00 am - 9:00 pm location_on Moline, IL City Limits Saloon & Grill local_offer Specials available today 11:00 am - 10:00 pm location_on Rock Island, IL Cool Beanz Coffeehouse local_offer Specials available now until 10:00 pm location_on Rock Island, IL Driftwood Pub local_offer Specials available tomorrow 11:00 am - 9:00 pm location_on Davenport, IL Famous Dave's local_offer Specials available today 11:00 am - 4:30 pm location_on Davenport, IA Farmer's Pick Buffet @ Isle Casino & Hotel local_offer Specials available today 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm location_on Bettendorf, IA Go Fish Marina Bar & Grill local_offer Specials available tomorrow 11:00 am - 11:00 pm location_on Princeton, IA Harrington's Pub local_offer Specials available today 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm location_on Port Byron, IL Hemispheres Bistro local_offer Specials available today 11:00 am - 3:00 pm location_on Bettendorf, IA Johnny's Italian Steakhouse local_offer Specials available today 11:00 am - 9:00 pm location_on Moline, IL Johnny's Pizza and Slices local_offer Specials available now until 11:30 pm location_on Davenport, IA Jumer's Casino & Hotel - Blue Square Cafe local_offer Specials available today 11:00 am - 9:00 pm location_on Rock Island, IL Jumer's Casino & Hotel - DJ's Steakhouse local_offer Specials available tomorrow 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm location_on Rock Island, IL Keller's American Grill @ Isle Casino & Hotel local_offer Specials available today 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm location_on Bettendorf, IA Me & Billy Kitchen and Bar local_offer Specials available today 11:00 am - 10:00 pm location_on Davenport, IA Miss Mamie's Seafood & Steaks local_offer Specials available today 11:00 am - 9:00 pm location_on Moline, IL Mo Brady's Steakhouse local_offer Specials available today 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm location_on Davenport, IA Pagalo's Pizzeria & Gelato Cafe local_offer Specials available today 11:00 am - 9:00 pm location_on Milan, IL Sippi's American Grill & Craft Beer local_offer Specials available today 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm location_on Davenport, IA Teriyaki Madness local_offer Specials available today 11:00 am - 9:00 pm location_on Bettendorf, IA The Crane & Pelican Cafe local_offer Specials available tomorrow 11:00 am - 8:00 pm location_on LeClaire, IA The J Bar local_offer Specials available today 11:00 am - 10:00 pm location_on Davenport, IA The Machine Shed local_offer Specials available today 11:00 am - 10:00 pm location_on Davenport, IA The Phoenix local_offer Specials available today 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm location_on Davenport, IA The Starting Line local_offer Specials available today 3:00 pm - 11:30 pm location_on Davenport, IA Thunder Bay Grille local_offer Specials available today 11:00 am - 9:00 pm location_on Davenport, IA
Barley & Rye Bistro location_on 1320 5th Avenue • Moline, IL link barleyrye.com phone 309-757-1557 Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano location_on 5195 Utica Ridge Road • Davenport, IA link biaggis.com phone 563-344-2103 Bierstube Bar and Grill location_on 1001 Canal Shore Drive • LeClaire, IA link bier-stube.com phone 563-289-2121 Bierstube Bar and Grill location_on 415 15th Street • Moline, IL link bier-stube.com phone 309-797-3049 Bix Bistro @ Hotel Blackhawk location_on 200 East 3rd Street • Davenport, IA link bixbistro.com phone 563-484-5900 Cafe One Eleven @ Radisson Quad City Plaza Hotel location_on 111 East 2nd Street • Davenport, IA link radisson.com phone 563-327-2593 Captain's Table Restaurant City Limits Saloon & Grill Driftwood Pub location_on 1201 E. River Dr. • Davenport, IL link driftwoodpub.com phone 563-323-1041 Famous Dave's location_on 1110 E. Kimberly Road • Davenport, IA link famousdaves.com phone 563-388-8555 Farmer's Pick Buffet @ Isle Casino & Hotel Go Fish Marina Bar & Grill Harrington's Pub location_on 102 S. Main Street • Port Byron, IL phone 309-523-3400 Johnny's Italian Steakhouse Johnny's Pizza and Slices Jumer's Casino & Hotel - Blue Square Cafe Jumer's Casino & Hotel - DJ's Steakhouse Keller's American Grill @ Isle Casino & Hotel Me & Billy Kitchen and Bar location_on 200 West 3rd Street • Davenport, IA link meandbilly.com phone 563-323-1195 Miss Mamie's Seafood & Steaks Pagalo's Pizzeria & Gelato Cafe Sippi's American Grill & Craft Beer location_on 406 W. 2nd Street • Davenport, IA link sippis.net phone 563-323-3911 The J Bar location_on 4215 Elmore Ave. • Davenport, IA link the-jbar.com phone 563-468-6150 The Machine Shed location_on 7250 Northwest Blvd. • Davenport, IA link machineshed.com phone 563-391-2427 The Starting Line location_on 217 Brady Street • Davenport, IA link facebook.com phone 563-323-1700